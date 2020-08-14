Nepalese journalist who reported on Chinese encroachment in Nepal village, found dead

Baniya was last seen walking along the banks of Balkhu river. His location, according to his mobile phone, showed the same, after which the phone was switched off. (ANI)

Balaram Baniya, the Nepalese journalist who reportedly wrote an article on Chinese encroachment in Rui village, has been found dead, police said.

The 50-year-old journalist’s body was found at the banks of Bagmati River near the hydropower project area in Mandu, Himalayan Times quoted the spokesperson at District Police Office (DPO), Makwanpur, as saying.

A team deployed from Area Police Office in Bhimphedi fished out his body from the river and sent it to Hetauda Hospital.

Baniya was last seen walking along the banks of Balkhu river. His location, according to his mobile phone, showed the same, after which the phone was switched off.

His family had filed a missing report with the police, following which a manhunt was launched to trace him, Kathmandu Post reported.

“As per the application received for his search, which also contained his photo, it has been verified that the body that was found was that of journalist Baniya,” according to the DPO.

According to Kathmandu Post, Baniya was associated with Kantipur Daily, a Nepali newspaper, since the paper’s initial days. He used to cover politics and parliament and later did extensive reporting on governance and bureaucracy. He reportedly wrote an article highlighting the Chinese encroachment in Rui village located in Gorkha district.

The journalist’s death comes amid the strained bilateral relations between India and Nepal after the Himalayan nation included the Indian territories of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura in its controversial new political map.