Sections
Home / World News / Nestle pulls Beso de Negra, Red Skins candy in racial review

Nestle pulls Beso de Negra, Red Skins candy in racial review

Beso De Negra translates as ‘kiss from a black woman’ while Red Skins is considered a pejorative term for Native Americans.

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 13:24 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar,

Nestle is reviewing and redesigning its products to eliminate names which contain racial stereotypes. (REUTERS)

Nestle SA will rename brands including Beso de Negra and Red Skins as the global food giant goes through its 25,000 products to eliminate marketing that contains racial stereotypes.

Nestle is reviewing all the products made by its more than 2,000 brands and will rename and redesign Beso de Negra, said a spokeswoman for the Swiss company. Colombian label Beso de Negra translates as kiss from a black woman.

In Australia, Nestle said Red Skins raspberry-flavored candy and chocolate jelly Chicos will be “quickly” renamed. Redskin is a pejorative term for Native Americans.

“This decision acknowledges the need to ensure that nothing we do marginalizes our friends, neighbors and colleagues,” Nestle said in a statement in Sydney on Tuesday. “These names have overtones which are out of step with Nestlé’s values, which are rooted in respect.”



An increasing number of consumer-goods companies are re-branding old trademarks following weeks of anti-racism protests in the U.S. that spilled over to the rest of the world. PepsiCo Inc. is changing the name of its Aunt Jemima pancake mix and syrup, while Mars Inc. is evaluating the Uncle Ben’s rice brand.

Dreyer’s, which Nestle recently transferred to its Froneri ice cream joint venture with PAI Partners, is also taking action on its Eskimo Pie business.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Beijing says mass testing for Covid-19 to enter ‘fast track’
Jun 23, 2020 14:39 IST
‘Mutual consensus to disengage’ reached during top-level India-China military talks
Jun 23, 2020 14:39 IST
With face visors and gloves, London’s bespoke tailors reopen for business
Jun 23, 2020 14:36 IST
‘Don’t call Covid +ve patients to quarantine centre’: Sisodia to Shah, LG
Jun 23, 2020 14:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.