New figures show British Indians hardest hit by Covid-19 pandemic

The 1.5 million-strong Indian community has been the group most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic among non-whites in the UK, according to new figures released on Tuesday. The data shows that their mental health was particularly affected, and in England alone, 1,105 people of Indian origin have died.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the mental well-being of those in the Indian ethnic group may have been particularly affected by the pandemic as they reported both greater difficulty with sleep over worry between 2019 and the initial period of the lockdown, in April 2020, and had higher scores than other groups on a measure of self-reported mental health difficulties.

As reported over the past few months, the reasons why British Indians have been particularly hit hard by the pandemic include pre-existing health issues (diabetes, heart ailments, etc), socioeconomic conditions (crowded multi-generation households), and public-facing jobs that expose them to the coronavirus.

According to latest figures from the NHS, patients categorised as “Indian” in official records topped the list of non-white people who died from Covid-19 - 1,105, accounting for 3% of deaths by ethnicity. The Indian group was followed the Pakistani community, with 1,000 deaths.

Glenn Everett of the ONS said, “What today’s research shows us is how the impact on different ethnic groups varies and how people’s circumstances before the pandemic could affect their experience during the first national lockdown.

“Financial resilience was lower among Black African or Other Black households before the pandemic, for example, which would explain why these groups found it harder to manage financially during lockdown. Perhaps unsurprisingly, mental health deteriorated across most ethnic groups during lockdown but was most marked in the Indian group.”

Several Indian-origin doctors, nurses and pharmacists have succumbed to the coronavirus during the year, besides others working in public-facing professions. Official studies have also highlighted the disproportionately adverse impact on the Indian and other non-white communities.

The ONS said that at the start of the UK-wide lockdown earlier in the year, across all ethnic groups, people reported an increased or persistent loss of sleep over worry.

After adjusting for age, over one-third (36%) of those from the Indian ethnic group reported this, compared with less than a quarter (23%) of White British respondents and 18% of those in the Other White ethnic groups.

When comparing across the groups, respondents from the Indian ethnic group reported a greater average increase than those from the White British ethnic group (0.8). Taken together with the findings on loss of sleep over worry for the Indian ethnic group, this suggests that their mental well-being may have been particularly challenged by the pandemic, the ONS added.

It added that those of White Irish ethnicity (28%) were more likely to report either continuing to feel lonely often or to experience an increase in feelings of loneliness between 2019 and April 2020 than people from White British (18%) ethnicity. Nearly a quarter of those from the Indian ethnic group (24%) also reported this.