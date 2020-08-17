Sections
New French Covid-19 infections sharply down, hospitalisations edge higher

The French health ministry reported 493 new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours on Monday, sharply down from a caseload of above 3,000 each on the two previous days.

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 22:09 IST

By Reuters, Paris

France’s cumulative total of cases now stands at 219,029. (Reuters photo)

However, the number of hospitalisations for the disease rose by 65 to 4,925, increasing for the third day running.

France’s cumulative total of cases now stands at 219,029.

