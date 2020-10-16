Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / New Japan PM Suga to make first foreign visits, to visit Vietnam and Indonesia from October 18-21

New Japan PM Suga to make first foreign visits, to visit Vietnam and Indonesia from October 18-21

The first official visit of previous Suga’s predecessor, Shinzo Abe, was also made to these two countries. Abe unexpectedly announced on August 28 his intention to resign due to an aggravation of a chronic illness.

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 11:14 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Karan Manral, Tokyo

FILE PHOTO: Yoshihide Suga speaks during a news conference following his confirmation as Prime Minister of Japan in Tokyo, Japan September 16, 2020. Carl Court/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo)

New Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will make his first foreign visit in this post from October 18-21, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Friday.

The first two countries that will be visited by the new Prime Minister will be Vietnam and Indonesia. The first official visit of previous Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was also made to these two countries.

Last month, Japanese lawmakers elected Suga as the new Prime Minister after the former head, Abe, unexpectedly announced on August 28 his intention to resign due to an aggravation of a chronic illness. (ANI/Sputnik)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Imran Khan tries to dodge FATF’s ‘grey list’ on 3 counts. It won’t work
Oct 16, 2020 09:39 IST
‘Solid achievement’: Rahul Gandhi’s dig at govt over IMF projections
Oct 16, 2020 11:17 IST
Battered by rain, most of Telangana slowly returns to normal
Oct 16, 2020 11:35 IST
Pak protest movement starts today with first major rally
Oct 16, 2020 11:19 IST

latest news

Missing SSB jawan traced to Jammu’s Rajouri
Oct 16, 2020 11:58 IST
Tejashwi Yadav kicks-off campaign trail; says CM Nitish Kumar is ‘tired’
Oct 16, 2020 11:58 IST
IPL 2020, MI vs KKR Live Streaming: When and where to watch
Oct 16, 2020 11:57 IST
Top Hindu body upset with Uddhav govt, also has advice for Udit Raj
Oct 16, 2020 11:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.