Home / World News / New Trump golf course in Scotland gets go-head despite environmental fears

New Trump golf course in Scotland gets go-head despite environmental fears

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 02:26 IST

By Agence France-Presse| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, London

The course is to be named MacLeod after Trump’s mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, and will be built next to the current course on his Menie Estate. (AFP Photo)

President Donald Trump’s company has been given permission by Scottish authorities to build a second golf course in northeast Scotland despite local objections.

Plans for a new 18-hole golf course have been approved by Aberdeenshire council.

The course is to be named MacLeod after Trump’s mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, and will be built next to the current course on his Menie Estate.

Many locals objected to the application, citing loss of public space and the impact it would have on water supply, private roads and nearby estates.

The Scottish Environment Protective Agency (SEPA) also objected, saying the water management plan was inadequate and the environmental management plan was not appropriate.

The US president also owns Turnberry golf course, in southwest Scotland.

