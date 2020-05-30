Sections
Home / World News / New York City expected to reopen on June 8: Cuomo

New York City expected to reopen on June 8: Cuomo

The most populous US city, which has become the epicenter of the country’s coronavirus pandemic, was on track to meet the metrics for a safe reopening, Cuomo said.

Updated: May 30, 2020 13:30 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Press Trust of India

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks to reporters during a news conference at the National Press Club after meeting with US President Donald Trump about response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic at the White House in Washington, US. (REUTERS)

New York City is “on track” to enter phase one of reopening on June 8, New York Governor Cuomo said on Friday as he announced that five upstate regions will now transition to phase two which includes businesses like barber shops and hair salons.

The most populous US city, which has become the epicenter of the country’s coronavirus pandemic, was on track to meet the metrics for a safe reopening, Cuomo said.

“We are on track to open on June 8,” Cuomo told a daily briefing but warned that “reopening does not mean we’re going back to the way things were.”

The first phase of reopening would allow non-essential construction and manufacturing to resume, and non-essential retail stores to offer curbside pick-up.



Cuomo said he expected some 400,000 New Yorkers to be able to return to their workplaces starting June 8, and said the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) was working on a plan to make the city’s mass transit system safe for commuters.

“I understand why people would be anxious about taking public transit,” Cuomo said. “The public transit system will be safe.”

New York City is the only one of the state’s 10 regions that has not met the seven health benchmarks for reopening set by state authorities.

The Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, Southern Tier, North Country and Central New York are the five regions cleared to enter phase two and allow services like barber shops and in-store shopping to resume, with restrictions like 50% occupancy and face coverings.

Cuomo also recommended that professionals in the phase two industries get tested before operations resume.

“That’s not a mandate that’s a recommendation, and we recommend to customers to ask the barber or professional in the hair salon if they had a test before you use their services,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Prototype of new SpaceX rocket Starship explodes on Texas test pad
May 30, 2020 14:45 IST
Social isolation may increase heart attack and death risk
May 30, 2020 14:44 IST
400 German managers, workers returning to China
May 30, 2020 14:42 IST
Handkerchiefs, towels can be used as masks in Indore: Official
May 30, 2020 14:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.