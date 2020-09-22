Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / New York police officer charged with spying for China

New York police officer charged with spying for China

The officer, who worked at a station in the Queens section of the city, was directed by members of the Chinese consulate in New York, according to the indictment released Monday.

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 07:25 IST

By Agence France-Presse| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New York

Born in China, the man was granted political asylum in the US, claiming he was tortured by Chinese authorities because of his Tibetan ethnicity. (Reuters file photo)

US authorities have charged a Tibetan man serving as a New York police officer with espionage, accusing him of gathering information about the city’s Tibetan community for the Chinese government.

The officer, who worked at a station in the Queens section of the city, was directed by members of the Chinese consulate in New York, according to the indictment released Monday.

Through his contacts with the Tibetan community, the 33-year-old man gathered information between 2018 and 2020 on the community’s activities, as well as identified potential information sources.

According to the indictment, the man -- who is also an officer US army Reserve -- allowed members of the Chinese consulate to attend events organized by the New York Police Department.



The Chinese authorities allegedly paid him tens of thousands of dollars for his service.

The officer has been charged with four counts, including enlisting in the service of a foreign country on US soil, misrepresentation and obstructing the operation of a public service.

He was brought before a judge Monday and taken into custody, a spokesperson for the Brooklyn federal prosecutor told AFP.

According to the NYPD, he is currently suspended without pay.

Born in China, the man was granted political asylum in the US, claiming he was tortured by Chinese authorities because of his Tibetan ethnicity.

The investigation revealed, however, that both of his parents were members of the Chinese Communist Party.

“If confirmed by the courts,” the espionage operation “shows that the Chinese Communist Party is engaged in malign operations to suppress dissent, not only in Tibet... but any place in the world,” said the International Campaign for Tibet, an advocacy group that promotes Tibetans’ freedoms and rights.

After allowing Tibet to function autonomously from 1912-1950, Beijing retook control of the territory in 1951. The Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, has lived in exile since 1959.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: Diabetes, hypertension common comorbidities in patients, says Health ministry
Sep 22, 2020 08:37 IST
‘UN needs to address crisis of confidence’: PM Modi calls for ‘reformed multilateralism’
Sep 22, 2020 07:05 IST
Bhiwandi building collapse: Death toll rises to 20, rescue operations continue
Sep 22, 2020 08:36 IST
Rhea Chakraborty’s 14-day judicial custody to end today
Sep 22, 2020 07:53 IST

latest news

Warner reveals 4 things in RCB vs SRH match he has ‘never seen before’
Sep 22, 2020 08:35 IST
Covid-19: Diabetes, hypertension common comorbidities in patients, says Health ministry
Sep 22, 2020 08:37 IST
Bhiwandi building collapse: Death toll rises to 20, rescue operations underway
Sep 22, 2020 08:21 IST
Climate change since 2000 will cut US growth over next 30 years: Report
Sep 22, 2020 08:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.