New York state set to start reopening from May 15 in phases

New York city and its suburbs, which have borne the brunt of the epidemic, will remain under lockdown. (AP file photo)

New York state, the American epicenter of the Covid-19 pandemic, will begin reopening around mid-May, starting with low-risk businesses in regions with low incidence of the disease. New York city and its suburbs, which have borne the brunt of the epidemic, will remain under lockdown.

“The numbers are on the decline: everything we have done is working,” New York governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters at his daily briefing Sunday. “There’s no doubt that we’ve gone at this point through the worst. And as long as we act prudently going forward, the worst should be over.”

Phase One of the reopening could start on May 15, when the stay-at-home orders in the state are set to end.

Cuomo told reporters Monday that he will be extending these restrictions — called the “New York on Pause” order — for parts of the state and will “unpause” them for some but urged local officials, who are raring to reopen, to be “smart” about it, and weigh their options carefully.

Several US states have reopened or decided to over past few days as the spread has slowed down with a continuing drop in new cases and hospitalization — Colorado, Mississippi, Minnesota, Montana and Tennessee. In addition to South Carolina, Georgia, Alaska and Oklahoma.

But the cumulative number for all of the United States still look daunting: total infections went up by 27, 631 to 965,951 over the last 24 hours and fatalities by 1,126 to 54,877.

New York state has been the worst hit with 288,045 infections thus far and 22,269 death with 17,280 in New York city alone.

Officials have expressed optimism that the state may have come around and has passed the worst, even as they stress caution, urging people continuously to exercise all the necessary social-distancing guidelines, which, as the governor told reporters, has worked, slowing down the epidemic.

Low-incidence area of upstate New York could begin reopening after May 15 when New “York State On Pause” are set to end. The reopening of an area or region will depend on a steady decline in new cases for 14 days there, and will apply to construction and manufacturing sectors.,

These areas will be closely monitored and the state could move to the next phase only if there was no resurgence in cases because of the reopening. In phase two, the resumption would be “business-by-business”.

As a sign of continued improvement in the situation in the state, USNS Comfort, the naval hospital ship, that had been docked off New York city since March 30 to help it deal with a surge in cases, is returning to its bases in Norfolk, Virginia. It discharged its remaining patients Sunday, will be sailing for home.