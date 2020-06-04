New York takes ‘step forward’ in restoring order, says Mayor

US Army soldiers arrive to maintain a perimeter during a rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd. (REUTERS)

As protests continued in New York City on Wednesday, officials were hopeful that an earlier curfew and refined police tactics will bring the city closer to restoring order after days of unrest over the death of George Floyd.

“Last night we took a step forward in moving out of this difficult period we’ve had the last few days and moving to a better time,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Demonstrators marched throughout the city in largely peaceful events, and like the previous night, were still on the streets when the curfew time arrived.

At Gracie Mansion, the mayoral residence on Manhattan’s upper east side, demonstrators were kneeling in a moment of silence when alarms rang on cellphones, warning that the curfew time was coming.

Lisa Horton, 29, said charges announced Wednesday against three other Minneapolis police officers in connection to Floyd’s death were a step, but she was protesting near the city’s mayoral mansion because she feels much more needs to change.

“There’s been progress, but are we at a point where we can all celebrate? No,” the New Yorker said. “It’s going to take radical change” in policing and the criminal justice system, she said.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who was critical of the police response on prior nights, said the city Tuesday “was much, much better than the night before.”

“It worked. We got results,” Cuomo said. “Let’s just remember what we did last night and keep that going.”

De Blasio rejected President Donald Trump’s urging and Cuomo’s offer to send in the National Guard to quell the unrest, saying the NYPD was best suited for the task and fearing out-of-town Guardsmen unfamiliar with city dynamics could spark confrontations.

Trump warned that if the city didn’t maintain order, he would take the matter into his own hands, though he didn’t say what action he might take.

“If they don’t get their act straightened out, I will solve it. I’ll solve it fast,” he said on FOX News Radio’s The Brian Kilmeade Show.

Hundreds of protesters were in Manhattan’s Washington Square Park when the charges against the other officers were announced.

“It’s not enough,” protester Jonathan Roldan said, contending all four officers should’ve been charged from the start. “Right now, we’re still marching because it’s not enough that they got arrested. There needs to be systematic change.”

The curfew, barring people from streets citywide and nonessential vehicles from part of Manhattan from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., was imposed to prevent the nighttime chaos that followed peaceful protests for several days in a row.

Around Manhattan, even in parts of the city that hadn’t seen the damage and thefts, businesses had boarded up windows as precautions.

Vandalism and pilfering didn’t stop completely Tuesday. Some shops had windows smashed and merchandise taken. But it was a contrast from the previous two days, when several Manhattan shopping districts and one in the Bronx were overrun with people — some with crowbars and clubs — who ransacked numerous shops and set fires.

Moving the curfew from 11 p.m., where it had been Monday, as well as blocking vehicles from entering Manhattan, allowed police to take control of city streets and remove troublemakers, Chief of Department Terence Monahan said.

The curfew did not stop political demonstrations over police mistreatment of black Americans. Marchers chanted slogans as they wound through Manhattan and Brooklyn deep into the night Tuesday. The marches were part of a wave of protests across the country since the May 25 death of Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air.

The nightly curfews will remain in effect at least through Sunday, with the city planning to lift it at the same time it enters the first phase of reopening after more than two months of shutdowns because of the coronavirus.

Police said they arrested about 280 people on Tuesday, compared with 700 the previous night. In all, more than 2,000 people have been arrested, the NYPD said.

Wednesday, prosecutors also charged a man with shooting at an occupied police vehicle in Queens. Neither officer in the vehicle was wounded. No demonstration was underway in the area and the man’s motive in shooting at the vehicle was unclear.

City officials have said, without offering much evidence, that out-of-town agitators have been responsible for the majority of attacks on police officers seen over the last few days and that many involved in removing items from store shelves weren’t protesters, but organized groups that used vehicles to scout locations and remove stolen property.

In a tweet Wednesday, Shea claimed “organized looters” had positioned bricks in plastic tubs around the city to use in their crimes. But City Councilman Mark Treyger noted the bricks in the video Shea tweeted were from a construction project far from where any protests or violence had occurred.

Shea said some people are “using the protests as cover and then peeling off and unfortunately running around and doing some looting.”

De Blasio condemned police for roughing up journalists covering the protests, including two from The Associated Press who were shoved, cursed at and told to go home by officers Tuesday night despite press being considered “essential workers” allowed to be on the streets.

“There should be no condition under which any journalist is detained by the police of this city or any city in the United States of America, period,” de Blasio said, calling for an investigation.

Shea said officers were “doing the best we can under difficult circumstances,” adding that some people stopped by police lied about being journalists.

“Sometimes these things take a second, maybe too long, to sort out,” he said. “We’re not perfect, we do the best we can in a situation.”

The police commissioner had planned to appear together with Floyd’s brother Wednesday at a Brooklyn church, but Terrence Floyd decided shortly before the event began that he was too overcome to attend, organizers said. Shea said he’d offered his condolences to Floyd on the phone.