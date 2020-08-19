New Zealand domestic coronavirus cases drop to five

New Zealand said on Wednesday that it had five new cases of coronavirus in the community, and one in managed isolation facilities.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the drop in cases indicated the country was not seeing a surge of Covid-19 in the community. There were 13 cases reported on Tuesday.

“The roll out of our resurgence plan is working as we intended,” Ardern said, adding there was no intention to raise the level of restrictions in Auckland.