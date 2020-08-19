Sections
New Zealand domestic coronavirus cases drop to five

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the drop in cases indicated the country was not seeing a surge of Covid-19 in the community.

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 08:55 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Wellington

There were 13 Covid-19 cases reported on Tuesday. (AP)

New Zealand said on Wednesday that it had five new cases of coronavirus in the community, and one in managed isolation facilities.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the drop in cases indicated the country was not seeing a surge of Covid-19 in the community. There were 13 cases reported on Tuesday.

“The roll out of our resurgence plan is working as we intended,” Ardern said, adding there was no intention to raise the level of restrictions in Auckland.

