New Zealand mosque gunman sentenced to life without parole

New Zealand mosque gunman sentenced to life without parole

“It is incumbent on the court to respond in a way that decisively rejects such vicious malevolence,” Cameron Mander said as he announced a sentence unprecedented in New Zealand legal history.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 07:49 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Christchurch New Zealand

New Zealand mosque gunman Brenton Tarrant was sentenced to life in prison without parole (Reuters)

New Zealand mosque gunman Brenton Tarrant was sentenced to life in prison without parole Thursday for the live-streamed massacre of 51 Muslim worshippers last year, with a judge calling him “wicked” and “inhuman”.

