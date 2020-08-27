New Zealand mosque gunman sentenced to life without parole

New Zealand mosque gunman Brenton Tarrant was sentenced to life in prison without parole (Reuters)

New Zealand mosque gunman Brenton Tarrant was sentenced to life in prison without parole Thursday for the live-streamed massacre of 51 Muslim worshippers last year, with a judge calling him “wicked” and “inhuman”.

“It is incumbent on the court to respond in a way that decisively rejects such vicious malevolence,” Cameron Mander said as he announced a sentence unprecedented in New Zealand legal history.