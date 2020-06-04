Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
New Zealand on verge of eradicating Coronavirus

Only a single person in the nation of 5 million people is known to still have the virus, and that person is not hospitalized.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 15:11 IST

By Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Wellington

The country has already lifted many of its virus restrictions and could remove most of those that remain, including limiting crowd sizes, next week. (Reuters file photo)

New Zealand is on the verge of eradicating the virus from its shores after it notched a 13th straight day with no reported new infections.

Only a single person in the nation of 5 million people is known to still have the virus, and that person is not hospitalized. However, it remains likely that the country will import new cases once it reopens its borders, and officials say their aim remains to stamp out new infections as they arise.

The country has already lifted many of its virus restrictions and could remove most of those that remain, including limiting crowd sizes, next week. Just over 1,500 people have contracted the virus during the outbreak, including 22 who died.

