Sections
Home / World News / New Zealand Prime Minister visits Hindu temple, relishes Indian food

New Zealand Prime Minister visits Hindu temple, relishes Indian food

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has visited a Radha Krishna Temple in Auckland ahead of the national elections scheduled in September and relished an Indian vegetarian meal, which included Puri, Chhole and Daal.

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 22:22 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh, Auckland

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (Photo: Twitter/@MukteshPardeshi)

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has visited a Radha Krishna Temple in Auckland ahead of the national elections scheduled in September and relished an Indian vegetarian meal, which included Puri, Chhole and Daal.

Ardern, 40, visited the temple on Thursday.

She was seen removing her boots outside the temple.

“Some precious moments with Hon. PM of New Zealand @jacindaardern at @indiannewslink event on Aug 6, 2020. She paid a short visit to Radha Krishna Mandir and enjoyed a simple Indian vegetarian meal- Puri, Chhole and Daal,” Indian High Commissioner to New Zealand Muktesh Pardeshi tweeted. 



 

She also participated in the prayers.

Ardern Is riding high in the polls on the back of her stewardship of the country’s Covid-19 response.

New Zealand will hold elections on September 19.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

3 days of heavy monsoon rains kill 50 people across Pakistan
Aug 09, 2020 22:24 IST
Ludhiana records 224 new Covid-19 cases, 10 more deaths
Aug 09, 2020 22:19 IST
Violators pay in cash and time for not wearing masks in Ludhiana
Aug 09, 2020 22:18 IST
Two civil hospitals refuse admission; Tarn Taran man dies, cremated as covid suspect
Aug 09, 2020 22:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.