Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / New Zealand puts Auckland under lockdown as fresh Covid-19 cases emerge

New Zealand puts Auckland under lockdown as fresh Covid-19 cases emerge

Authorities have detected four cases of Covid-19 in one household from an unknown source, and contact tracing is now underway to prevent further spread, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said late on Tuesday.

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 16:59 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Prashasti Singh,

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has put Auckland under lockdown (Reuters)

New Zealand reported its first local cases of the coronavirus in more than 100 days and put its largest city Auckland into lockdown to prevent another outbreak.

Authorities have detected four cases of Covid-19 in one household from an unknown source, and contact tracing is now underway to prevent further spread, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said late on Tuesday.

Also read: Coronavirus breaks out again in New Zealand after 102 days

“Together we have beaten the virus before,” Ardern told a news conference. “We can do so again.”

From noon on Wednesday, Auckland will move to level 3 on New Zealand’s Covid alert system, signaling people should stay at home if possible and avoid contact with others. This will remain in place for three days, and the rest of the country will go to level 2 restrictions that include social distancing and limits on the size of gatherings.



The news comes after New Zealand recorded 102 days of no community transmission of Covid-19, managing to detect cases at the border with returned travelers going into mandatory quarantine. Health officials had warned it was only a matter of time before the virus returned.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

French privacy watchdog opens preliminary investigation into TikTok
Aug 11, 2020 17:05 IST
Sonu Sood promises knee surgery to injured javelin thrower Sudama
Aug 11, 2020 17:05 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Rhea alleges ‘state interference, bias’ among reasons to transfer Sushant case to Mumbai and all the latest news
Aug 11, 2020 17:03 IST
CSK, KKR, Capitals among franchises to carry exclusive net bowlers to UAE
Aug 11, 2020 17:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.