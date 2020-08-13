Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / New Zealand registers 13 new coronavirus cases

New Zealand registers 13 new coronavirus cases

Health Director-General Ashley Bloomfield told reporters in Wellington on Thursday that he expects the Covid cluster to increase.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 07:35 IST

By Bloomberg| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal,

The nation also reported a case from an overseas arrival on Thursday, and now has 36 active cases. All confirmed cases will be quarantined. (Reuters file photo. Representative image)

New Zealand reported 13 new coronavirus cases in the community on Thursday from the previous day as the nation reels from a new outbreak.

Health Director-General Ashley Bloomfield told reporters in Wellington on Thursday that he expects the Covid cluster to increase.

The nation also reported a case from an overseas arrival on Thursday, and now has 36 active cases. All confirmed cases will be quarantined.

New Zealand latest outbreak has thrown the largest city Auckland back into lockdown and threatens to dent the economic recovery.



The country’s run of 102 days without community transmission ended this week with the announcement that four new cases had been detected in an Auckland household. A further four probable cases were identified Wednesday. Authorities are trying to stop the virus spreading to avoid the fate of nations like Australia, Japan and Vietnam, which after early successes in containing Covid-19 are now battling its resurgence.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has put Auckland, a city of 1.6 million people, into lockdown for an initial period of three days as health officials try to trace the origin of the infections. Social distancing rules and limits on gatherings have also been reimposed on the rest of the country.

“I know this disruption to businesses is putting extraordinary pressure on you, but the best long-term economic response is for us to get this immediate response right,” Ardern said on Thursday.

While Ardern said it was heartening that so far the outbreak was restricted to one cluster, she warned New Zealanders that the numbers would worsen.

Health authorities are investigating whether the outbreak may have originated at a cold storage firm where one of the infected people worked.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Musician says Sadak 2 song copied from his 2011 Pakistani composition
Aug 13, 2020 08:32 IST
Sridevi birth anniversary: 5 iconic looks India’s first female superstar
Aug 13, 2020 08:31 IST
Covid-19 pandemic threatens peace, risks new conflicts: UN chief Guterres
Aug 13, 2020 08:23 IST
Covid-19: Hundreds quarantined in schools that followed Trump’s advice
Aug 13, 2020 08:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.