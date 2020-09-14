Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / New Zealand to lift coronavirus curbs in most of country on September 21

New Zealand to lift coronavirus curbs in most of country on September 21

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Auckland’s restrictions would be reviewed next week. She also said it was decided to immediately ease all physical distancing requirements on planes and other public transport.

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 07:09 IST

By Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Wellington

Jacinda Ardern said it was decided to immediately ease all physical distancing requirements on planes and other public transport. (AFP)

New Zealand will lift coronavirus restrictions across the country on September 21, except in its biggest city Auckland which is the epicentre of a second wave of infections.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Auckland’s restrictions would be reviewed next week. She also said it was decided to immediately ease all physical distancing requirements on planes and other public transport.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

GDP, LAC buzzwords as Covid-era session begins
Sep 14, 2020 07:09 IST
China invokes 1962 memories to put India on a defensive. It won’t work
Sep 14, 2020 06:19 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Sep 14, 2020 05:29 IST
Ex-defence secy played key role in AgustaWestland deal: CBI
Sep 14, 2020 03:11 IST

latest news

‘You hit one six & acting macho: Williams recalls battle with Kohli
Sep 14, 2020 07:23 IST
Search crews scour charred Oregon landscape, residents return to rubble as wildfires burn
Sep 14, 2020 07:19 IST
UP govt’s UPSSF can arrest any person without a warrant
Sep 14, 2020 07:26 IST
New Zealand to lift coronavirus curbs in most of country on September 21
Sep 14, 2020 07:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.