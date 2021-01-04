Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / NHS denies report it hasn’t committed to delivering 2 million Covid-19 jabs a week

NHS denies report it hasn’t committed to delivering 2 million Covid-19 jabs a week

“As the CMO has said, the main barrier to vaccine delivery will be availability of the vaccine, and it is completely untrue that staffing constraints are currently standing in the way of vaccine rollout, with the NHS ready to deliver vaccine as supply becomes available,” a spokeswoman said

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 15:03 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Srivatsan K C,

Britain has been at the forefront of approving new coronavirus vaccines, becoming the first country to give emergency authorisation to the Pfizer/BioNTech and the AstraZeneca/University of Oxford vaccines last month. (AP)

Britain’s National Health Service late on Sunday denied a media report that claimed it has not committed to delivering two million Covid-19 jabs a week.

The Daily Telegraph newspaper had said the NHS declined to make the commitment due to the supply of vaccines and issues of logistics including creating an army of vaccinators to deliver the biggest vaccination programme in history. An NHS spokeswoman told Reuters the “story is not true”.

“As the CMO has said, the main barrier to vaccine delivery will be availability of the vaccine, and it is completely untrue that staffing constraints are currently standing in the way of vaccine rollout, with the NHS ready to deliver vaccine as supply becomes available,” the spokeswoman said in an email.

“The NHS is off to a strong start vaccinating one million people and now beginning the rapid rollout of the Oxford-AstraZeneca, which will enable us to vaccinate millions more people with the support of tens of thousands of vaccinators,” the spokeswoman added.

Britain has been at the forefront of approving new coronavirus vaccines, becoming the first country to give emergency authorisation to the Pfizer/BioNTech and the AstraZeneca/University of Oxford vaccines last month.

Manufacturers insist doses are being delivered to the timetable agreed with the government, the Telegraph reported.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Jaishankar to fly to Sri Lanka tomorrow, sked includes meeting with Prez, PM
by Shishir Gupta
Govt, farmers’ talks over agri laws underway, both sides hope up for positive solution
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Indian products must win customer confidence: PM Modi at National Metrology Conclave
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Congress, NCP slam BJP over Kangana Ranaut’s tweet about ‘appeasing’ the party
by Surendra P Gangan

latest news

Inspiring many more women, Ajanta Mahapatra is on her way to a world tour
South Korea to cut railway CO2 emissions by replacing diesel trains by 2029
by Reuters | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Bigg Boss 14: Rubina and Abhinav fight, he accuses her of doing ‘drama’
by HT Entertainment Desk
Did Ishaan just make relationship with Ananya Instagram official?
by HT Entertainment Desk
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.