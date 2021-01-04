Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Nigeria says war crimes probe hampers fight against insurgents

Nigeria says war crimes probe hampers fight against insurgents

The International Criminal Court is acting like “another ‘fighting force’ against Nigeria, constantly harassing our security forces and threatening them with investigation and possible prosecution,” Information Minister Lai Mohammed said in a statement emailed January 4.

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 21:03 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri,

Boko Haram insurgents have waged a violent campaign in northeastern Nigeria since 2009 to impose the group’s version of Islamic law on Nigeria (REUTERS)

Nigeria’s government condemned the International Criminal Court (ICC) for recommending a full investigation into possible war crimes by the nation’s security forces.

ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said last month a preliminary probe concluded that there is “a reasonable basis to believe” members of the Boko Haram militant group and security forces from the West African country committed war crimes and crimes against humanity. Judges at the Hague-based tribunal must approve her request in order for it to proceed.

The ICC is acting like “another ‘fighting force’ against Nigeria, constantly harassing our security forces and threatening them with investigation and possible prosecution,” Information Minister Lai Mohammed said in a statement emailed January 4. Bensouda’s actions are an “unbridled attempt to demoralize our security men and women as they confront the onslaught from bandits and terrorists,” he said.

Boko Haram insurgents have waged a violent campaign in northeastern Nigeria since 2009 to impose the group’s version of Islamic law on Africa’s biggest oil producer, leaving thousands of people dead and millions displaced. The ICC opened its preliminary investigation a decade ago.

The probe found that, while the Islamist group and its splinter organizations are responsible for the “vast majority of criminality,” allegations against Nigerian security forces are “also sufficiently grave to warrant investigation,” according to a December 11 statement from Bensouda’s office.

“Nigeria did not join the ICC so it can become a pawn on the court’s chessboard,” Mohammed said. “It beggars belief to see that a nation that is fighting an existential war against bandits and terrorists is constantly being held down by an international body which it willingly joined.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers adamant on repeal of farm laws demand: Agri min on why talks failed
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
‘From Andhra to Assam’: How states are gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Bird flu confirmed in dead migratory birds in Himachal; outbreak reported in four states now
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
India’s-Russia defence deal may trigger US sanctions: Congressional report
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri

latest news

2nd Test: South Africa close in but Sri Lanka still fighting
by Associated Press
CIA’s new recruitment website aims to diversify spy agency
by Associated Press | Posted by Deepali Sharma
115 people, over 17000 livestock killed in cyclones in 2020: IMD
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
‘Truth matters,’ says Georgia official resisting Donald Trump pressure
by Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.