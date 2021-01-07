Nirav Modi’s extradition case: Closing arguments in court starting today

A file photo of Nirav Modi at his office in Lower Parel in Mumbai, India. (Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint)

The Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London was set to start a two-day hearing in the extradition case of diamantaire Nirav Modi on Thursday, when concluding arguments will be made by his defence team and the Crown Prosecution Service on India’s behalf.

Modi, 49, who is lodged in the Wandsworth prison in west London, is expected to attend the hearing remotely. He is facing extradition to India on charges of major financial offences linked to a Mumbai branch of the Punjab National Bank (PNB).

At the last hearing on November 3, citing the December 2018 judgment in the extradition case of businessman Vijay Mallya, the court had rejected objections by Modi’s defence team on admitting evidence submitted by the Indian government.

District judge Samuel Goozee said he was bound by the Mallya judgment delivered by chief magistrate Emma Arbuthnot, adding that he would adopt the “approach taken in Mallya”.

Statements of several witnesses to Modi’s alleged fraud are part of India’s documentation in the case, including individuals who alleged that they were threatened at the behest of Modi.

Modi is the subject of two extradition requests - one lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the other by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Charges against Modi involve PNB’s Mumbai branch that extended his companies’ loans worth over Rs 11,300 crore.

The CBI case relates to large-scale fraud upon PNB, through the fraudulent obtaining of Letters of Understanding (LOUs or loan agreements). The ED case relates to the laundering of the proceeds of that fraud.

The second extradition request was made on the basis of two additional offences as part of the CBI case, relating to allegations that Modi interfered with the CBI investigation by “causing disappearance of evidence” and intimidating witnesses (“criminal intimidation to cause death”).

The magistrates’ court had cleared Mallya’s extradition in December 2018. His appeals in the high court were also turned down, but the extradition currently awaits resolution of a legal process, widely believed to be an application for asylum.