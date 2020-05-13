No change in Labour position on Kashmir: Keir Starmer
Indian circles believe that Labour leader Keir Starmer is keen to draw a line from the Corbyn era on Kashmir as part of his bid to regain power at the next elections, but remain cautiously optimistic...
