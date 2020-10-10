Sections
Home / World News / ‘No medical reason’ to cancel October 15 presidential debate, says Trump campaign

The Commission on Public Debates officially canceled the second presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden earlier. It was scheduled for October 15.

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 05:43 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Washington United States

US President Donald Trump. (Reuters)

US President Donald Trump’s campaign criticized the Commission on Presidential Debates for announcing the scheduled Oct. 15 debate between Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden would not take place, saying there was no medical basis for the decision.

“There is no medical reason to stop the October 15 debate in Miami from proceeding as scheduled, since the President will be healthy and ready to debate,” the campaign said in a statement, alluding to Trump’s coronavirus infection.

