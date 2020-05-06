Sections
No signs Kim Jong Un received heart surgery: Report

Kim disappeared from state media for three weeks, sparking a flurry of speculation about his health and whereabouts, before re-emerging last Saturday.

Updated: May 06, 2020 10:46 IST

By Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Reuters

Daily NK, a Seoul-based news outlet with sources inside North Korea, reported in April that Kim Jong Un was recovering from a cardiovascular procedure. (AP file photo )

South Korea’s spy agency said on Wednesday there are no signs North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has received heart surgery, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Daily NK, a Seoul-based news outlet with sources inside North Korea, reported in April that Kim was recovering from a cardiovascular procedure.

