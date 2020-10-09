Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / Nobel Peace Prize 2020: Greta Thunberg, WHO, Jacinda Arden among top picks

Nobel Peace Prize 2020: Greta Thunberg, WHO, Jacinda Arden among top picks

US President Donald Trump, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin were also nominated for the prestigious prize.

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 13:33 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg attends a Fridays For Future protest at the Swedish Parliament (Riksdagen) in Stockholm. (via REUTERS)

The Peace Prize remains one of the much-awaited categories, which will be announced on Friday at around 2.30pm (Indian time). This year, 318 nominations have been submitted, including 211 individuals and 107 organisations.The names are always kept secret. However, the secrecy around the names never stopped speculations. Here is a list of the frontrunners:

Greta Thunberg

Reports said Swedish teenage activist Thunberg could be honoured, either alone, with other activists, or with her “Fridays for Future” movement. UN’s climate science advisory panel IPCC and former US vice president Al Gore had won the Peace prize in 2007.

If she wins, she would be the second-youngest Nobel laureate in history, just behind Pakistani activist Malala, and the 18th woman to win the Peace Prize.

World Health Organization



Though WHO’s response to the pandemic has invited severe criticism, it is also one of the top favourites as it is working towards ensuring equitable distribution of a Covid-19 vaccine, once it comes.



Jacinda Ardern

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s response to the Christchurch mosque attacks in 2019 and her leadership in eliminating Covid-19 from the country have kept her as one of the favourites of the bookies betting on probable winners.

Alexei Navalny

Russia’s opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was recently poisoned by Kremlin, has been nominated for the prize.

Last year, the award went to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, for his efforts to end a 20-year-postwar stalemate with Eritrea.

Many other names of possible Nobel winners have also been circulating in Oslo, including Afghan peace negotiator and women’s rights activist Fawzia Koofi, the World Food Programme (WFP), the UN and its secretary general Antonio Guterres, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the icon of Sudan’s revolution Alaa Salah.

(With Agency Inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Imran Khan’s problem matrix to get complicated with FATF verdict on Pak record
Oct 09, 2020 12:41 IST
Fodder scam: Lalu Prasad Yadav granted bail in Chaibasa treasury case
Oct 09, 2020 13:05 IST
Goyal given additional charge of Consumer Affairs ministry
Oct 09, 2020 13:38 IST
Covid-19 vaccine tracker: Latest updates from across the world
Oct 09, 2020 12:50 IST

latest news

Nobel Peace Prize 2020: Greta Thunberg, WHO, Jacinda Arden among top picks
Oct 09, 2020 13:33 IST
Rashami: Ditch the virtual world, stay real; seek love and happiness within
Oct 09, 2020 13:32 IST
JKBOSE 12th Jammu division bi-annual result 2020 declared at jkbose.ac.in, direct links here
Oct 09, 2020 13:32 IST
IPL 2020: Gavaskar names the bowler whom ‘all franchises want’
Oct 09, 2020 13:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.