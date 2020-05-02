North Korea releases pictures of Kim Jong Un’s first public appearance in 3 weeks

Sections
North Korean state media published pictures Saturday of leader Kim Jong Un making his first public appearance in nearly three weeks, following intense speculation that he was seriously ill or possibly...

Updated: May 02, 2020 07:23 IST

By Agence France-Presse, Seoul

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the completion of a fertiliser plant, together with his younger sister Kim Yo Jong, in a region north of the capital, Pyongyang, in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 2, 2020. (via REUTERS)

North Korean state media published pictures Saturday of leader Kim Jong Un making his first public appearance in nearly three weeks, following intense speculation that he was seriously ill or possibly dead.

The images from the Rodong Sinmun newspaper showed Kim attending a ceremony at a fertiliser factory on Friday in Sunchon, near the capital Pyongyang, along with other senior officials including his sister and close adviser Kim Yo Jong.

