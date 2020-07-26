Sections
North Korea’s Kim Jong Un locks down city after suspected Covid-19 case: Report

The move to lock down Kaesong City of North Korea has been taken as a “preemptive measure” following the report on the suspected case of Covid-19.

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 05:33 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar,

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un took the “preemptive measure” of isolating Kaesong City on Friday. (Reuters File Photo )

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered a city near its border with South Korea locked down after it found a person who may be infected with the coronavirus, KCNA reported.

Kim took the “preemptive measure” of isolating Kaesong City on Friday following the report on the suspected case, KCNA said.

The person had illegally returned to North Korea on July 19, the state media said, prompting the government to launch a probe on the military unit responsible for the illegal crossing with plans to “administer a severe punishment.”

