Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / North Korea’s Kim says wishes ‘good health’ to world’s coronavirus sufferers

North Korea’s Kim says wishes ‘good health’ to world’s coronavirus sufferers

“I wish good health to all the people around the world who are fighting the ills of the evil virus,” Kim -- whose summit counterpart US President Donald Trump was recently hospitalised with the virus -- said in a speech broadcast on state media.

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 16:29 IST

By Agence France-Presse| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Seoul

Kim Jong Un wished coronavirus sufferers around the world good health at a military parade on Saturday that defied the pandemic (via REUTERS)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wished coronavirus sufferers around the world good health at a military parade on Saturday that defied the pandemic.

“I wish good health to all the people around the world who are fighting the ills of the evil virus,” Kim -- whose summit counterpart US President Donald Trump was recently hospitalised with the virus -- said in a speech broadcast on state media.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India races to upgrade its armoury, fires a missile every 4 days
Oct 10, 2020 16:19 IST
Bhim Army chief challenges Yogi to prove allegations on caste violence
Oct 10, 2020 16:04 IST
‘China deployed 60K soldiers on India’s northern border,’ says Mike Pompeo
Oct 10, 2020 13:37 IST
KXIP vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020: Gill’s fifty brings respite for KKR
Oct 10, 2020 16:59 IST

latest news

Pratik Sehajpal reacts to ex Pavitra Punia’s claims of him being aggressive
Oct 10, 2020 16:57 IST
Pimpri-Chinchwad top cop shares plan on ‘village defence party’
Oct 10, 2020 16:57 IST
7 injured in acid attack in Thane’s Bhiwandi, it started as petty fight
Oct 10, 2020 17:00 IST
IPL 2020 - KKR Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs
Oct 10, 2020 16:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.