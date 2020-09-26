Sections
North Korea’s nuclear facility affected by typhoons: Report

Commercial satellite imagery of the Yongbyon facility shows damage to a dam that controls the water level of a river near the complex, the website said on Friday.

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 16:38 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Arpan Rai,

A view of the Yongbyon Nuclear Scientific Research Center on the bank of the Kuryong River in Yongbyon, North Korea. (via REUTERS)

North Korea’s nuclear complex at Yongbyon has been affected by a typhoons that hit the country recently, the 38North website said.

Commercial satellite imagery of the Yongbyon facility shows damage to a dam that controls the water level of a river near the complex, the website said on Friday.

A lower water level at the dam means two pump houses that service nuclear reactors are “high and dry” and this may affect operations, according to the report.

Repair work that looked to have been happening at the uranium enrichment plant in July seems to have been suspended, 38North added.

North Korea suffered widespread damage from the recent typhoons, prompting leader Kim Jong Un to reconsider major projects planned for this year, state media reported earlier this month.

