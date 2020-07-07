North Korea says does not intend to hold talks with US

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks as he takes part in a meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK). (Reuters file photo)

North Korean Foreign Ministry US affairs department head Kwon Jong Gun said Pyongyang did not intend to hold talks with Washington, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

Earlier, after the aggravation of inter-Korean relations, the media and experts from different countries, as well as some officials, spoke about the need and even the possibility of holding a summit between North Korea and the United States.

The hope for a summit before the US presidential elections has been expressed by South Korean leader Moon Jae-in. US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun is also expected to visit South Korea July 7-9.