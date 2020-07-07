Sections
Home / World News / North Korea says does not intend to hold talks with US

North Korea says does not intend to hold talks with US

Earlier, after the aggravation of inter-Korean relations, the media and experts from different countries, as well as some officials, spoke about the need and even the possibility of holding a summit between North Korea and the United States.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 09:34 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Pyongyang North Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks as he takes part in a meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK). (Reuters file photo)

North Korean Foreign Ministry US affairs department head Kwon Jong Gun said Pyongyang did not intend to hold talks with Washington, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

Earlier, after the aggravation of inter-Korean relations, the media and experts from different countries, as well as some officials, spoke about the need and even the possibility of holding a summit between North Korea and the United States.

The hope for a summit before the US presidential elections has been expressed by South Korean leader Moon Jae-in. US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun is also expected to visit South Korea July 7-9.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘They need food’: Yemen’s starving children, grim legacy of six years of war
Jul 07, 2020 09:54 IST
Hong Kong schools told to remove books that might violate new national security law
Jul 07, 2020 09:50 IST
Dil Bechara: Fans remember Sushant Singh Rajput with saddest memes
Jul 07, 2020 09:51 IST
US notes de-escalation in Ladakh but calls for punitive ‘costs’ to reign in China
Jul 07, 2020 09:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.