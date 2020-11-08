Not a good loser: Trump vows a long court fight

U.S. President Donald Trump tosses out 'Keep America Great' caps as he arrives for a campaign rally at Oakland County International Airport in Waterford Township, Michigan, U.S., October 30, 2020. (REUTERS)

Moments after news channels called the results of the US Presidential elections in favour of Joe Biden, Donald Trump said in a statement from his campaign: “Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated.”

Trump’ s missive against mail-in and provisional ballots continued over Twitter on Saturday as he wrote: “Tens of thousands of votes were illegally received after 8pm on Tuesday, Election Day...changing the results in Pennsylvania and certain other razor thin states...” The social media company flagged these tweets for being “disputed” and possibly “misleading”.

Since November 4 midnight when Trump prematurely declared himself victorious, his campaign has mounted legal challenges in states as Michigan, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania.

On Friday, his campaign issued a statement: “This is about the integrity of our entire election process. We will pursue this process through every aspect of the law to guarantee the American people have confidence in our government.”

David Bossie, who served as deputy campaign manger for President Donald Trump in 2016, spearheads the legal effort. Other members of the legal team include former New York City Mayo Rudy Giuliani, Jay Sekulow and Pam Biondi from his impeachment defense team, son Eric Trump and former acting director of national intelligence Richard Grenell.

A Supreme Court judge issued an order that late-arriving ballots in Pennsylvania be separated by all county boards pending further orders of the high court. State officials have said they were already keeping those ballot apart, but Republicans had argued they were not convinced if all counties were doing it uniformly. A state judge granted the Trump campaign’s request to observe Philadelphia poll workers as they process the remaining mail-in ballots. However, the judge denied halting the count after a deal was struck to have 60 observers of each party observe the process.

Later, the Trump campaign filed a federal lawsuit intending to stop the Philadelphia vote count. This request was ultimately denied.

In Nevada, a lawsuit was filed alleging that ineligible votes were cast in the Las Vegas area.

Lawsuits filed in Michigan and Georgia over the electoral process were dismissed.