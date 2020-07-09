Sections
Home / World News / Noting green-shoots, PM Modi beckons global investors

Noting green-shoots, PM Modi beckons global investors

Addressing over 5,000 participants in various countries in an event called ‘India Global Week 2020’ organised by the London-based group India Inc. headed by Manoj Ladwa, Modi set out details of the initiatives taken to encourage foreign investment.

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 18:40 IST

By Prasun Sonwalkar, Hindustan Times London

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with representatives from Varanasi based NGOs via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (PTI photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday told a virtual meeting of diaspora and other individuals based across the globe that India is already witnessing ‘green-shoots’ of economy recovery and beckoned global investors by offering them a red-carpet welcome.

Addressing over 5,000 participants in various countries in an event called ‘India Global Week 2020’ organised by the London-based group India Inc. headed by Manoj Ladwa, Modi set out details of the initiatives taken to encourage foreign investment.

“India remains one of the most open economies in the world…We have brought reforms in the MSME sector. A booming MSME sector will also complement big industry. There are investment opportunities in the defence sector”.

“With relaxed FDI norms, one of the world’s biggest militaries invites you to come and make products for it. Now, there are more opportunities for private investment in space sector. This will mean greater access to commercial use of space tech for the benefit of people,” he added.



Noting India’s efforts to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, Modi said his government is equally focused on the health of the economy, and mentioned initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat, tax reforms and efforts to increase the ease of doing business.

India, he told the virtual audience, will have a key role in scaling-up production of a vaccine for coronavirus, when it is found in ongoing trials across the globe. The pandemic has once again shown that India’s pharma industry is an asset for the entire world, he added.

On his government’s relief package for those adversely affected by the pandemic, he said it has been smart and targeted to provide the most poor with the most help.

He said: “Thanks to technology, every penny has reached the beneficiaries directly. The relief includes, providing free cooking gas, cash in the bank accounts, free food grains to millions of people and many other things”.

“As soon as we unlocked, we have launched one of the world’s largest public works program to provide employment to millions of workers. This will not only re-energise the rural economy, but also help in creation of durable infrastructure in the rural areas.”, he added.

Speakers at the three-day event themed ‘Be the revival: India & a better new world’ include Indian ministers S Jaishankar, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Piyush Goyal; British ministers such as Dominic Raab, Matt Hancock and Priti Patel; and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Hussain wants ICC to change its ‘bad light’ laws
Jul 09, 2020 19:59 IST
Covid-19 pandemic in Africa is now reaching ‘full speed’
Jul 09, 2020 19:55 IST
Disneyland issues safety guidelines as it prepares to reopen on July 11
Jul 09, 2020 19:49 IST
Tamil Nadu reports 4,231 new Covid cases, state tally past 1.26 lakh mark
Jul 09, 2020 19:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.