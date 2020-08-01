Sections
Home / World News / Now, Indian expats in UAE can renew passport in just two days: Report

Now, Indian expats in UAE can renew passport in just two days: Report

The passport renewal forms will be processed on the same day as it is received, Consul General of India in Dubai Dr Aman Puri told the newspaper.

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 16:03 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Dubai

Last year, the Indian mission here issued over 2 lakh passports, the highest count for an Indian mission across the world. (NYT)

Indian expatriates in the UAE can now get their passports renewed in just two days with a new operating procedure taking effect from August, according to a media report.

Further, the Indian Consulate in Dubai can now accept passport applications from expatriates living across the UAE, the Gulf News reported. Earlier, each emirate had its individual centre for verification.

The passport renewal forms will be processed on the same day as it is received, Consul General of India in Dubai Dr Aman Puri told the newspaper.

Puri said some applications could take longer to process. “It would take a longer time, an average of two weeks, if there is any need for special approvals like police verification or any other clearance from India,” he explained.



Last year, the Indian mission here issued over 2 lakh passports, the highest count for an Indian mission across the world.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

10 new Covid-19 cases in Himachal, tally now 2,574
Aug 01, 2020 17:19 IST
Tabu and Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam completes 5 years
Aug 01, 2020 17:18 IST
Govt to bring helmets under mandatory BIS regime
Aug 01, 2020 17:10 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty ‘under watch’ of Bihar police
Aug 01, 2020 17:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.