Sections
Home / World News / Now, Jair Bolsonaro’s eldest son tests positive for Covid-19

Now, Jair Bolsonaro’s eldest son tests positive for Covid-19

Sen. Flávio Bolsonaro is the fourth member of President Jair Bolsonaro’s direct family to be infected by the new coronavirus, including the president himself, first lady Michelle Bolsonaro and Jair Renan Bolsonaro, another son.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 23:29 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai, Brasilia

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his son and Senator Flavio Bolsonaro (L) attend a ceremony to celebrate the 130th anniversary of the Military School in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (REUTERS)

The eldest son of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced Tuesday that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is in isolation despite having no symptoms.

Sen. Flávio Bolsonaro is the fourth member of President Jair Bolsonaro’s direct family to be infected by the new coronavirus, including the president himself, first lady Michelle Bolsonaro and Jair Renan Bolsonaro, another son.

The Brazilian president has downplayed the virus’ severity, arguing against restrictions on economic activity he claims will prove far more damaging than the disease. His approach to the pandemic runs counter to most health experts’ recommendations.

Flávio Bolsonaro said he has being treated with azithromycin and chloroquine, an anti-malarial drug that was touted both by Brazil’s president and by U.S. President Donald Trump despite clinical trials that found it ineffective or even dangerous.



Brazil so far has registered over 3.6 million cases and more than 115,000 deaths, second in the world only to the United States.

Several members of Bolsonaro’s staff also have tested positive for Covid-19, among them eight Cabinet members.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

40 firefighters, 10 tenders douse flames at Ludhiana hosiery unit in 22 hours
Aug 25, 2020 23:27 IST
UN council rejects US demand to ‘snap back’ Iran sanctions
Aug 25, 2020 23:25 IST
Marseille announce three new suspected cases of Covid-19
Aug 25, 2020 23:22 IST
US-Canada border closure hurts Washington state town
Aug 25, 2020 23:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.