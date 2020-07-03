Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Number of Covid-19 cases in Brazil rises by 48,105 to over 1.49 million: Health Ministry

Number of Covid-19 cases in Brazil rises by 48,105 to over 1.49 million: Health Ministry

The death toll has risen by 1,252 to 61,884 people within the same period of time.

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 07:53 IST

By Asian News International, Brasilia Brazil

Brazil comes second on a global tally of coronavirus cases after the United States, which has recorded over 2.7 million Covid-19 patients. (Reuters)

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 48,105 to 1,496,858 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday.

The death toll has risen by 1,252 to 61,884 people within the same period of time.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

A day earlier, Brazil reported about 46,712 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 1,038 new fatalities.

Brazil comes second on a global tally of coronavirus cases after the United States, which has recorded over 2.7 million Covid-19 patients.



The World Health Organization declared the Covid-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 10.9 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 519,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

TBSE Tripura Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates: Tripura Madhyamik Result shortly at tbse.in
Jul 03, 2020 08:37 IST
Baby elephants fighting over delicious ‘twig’ is the perfect dose of cuteness to start your day. Watch
Jul 03, 2020 08:33 IST
If you love dogs, this tale about a special visitor at an Airbnb may just make your day
Jul 03, 2020 08:29 IST
CDS Bipin Rawat expected to be in Ladakh today
Jul 03, 2020 08:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.