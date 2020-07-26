Sections
Number of Covid-19 cases worldwide top 16 million

According to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, the US leads the count with 4.1 million, followed by 2.3 million in Brazil and 1.3 million in India.

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 12:12 IST

By Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Washington

United States also has the highest number of deaths with 146,460, followed by 86,449 in Brazil and 45,823 in the UK. (Reuters Photo)

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide has topped 16 million.

The US also has the highest number of deaths with 146,460, followed by 86,449 in Brazil and 45,823 in the UK.

In the US, New York state leads with 32,608 deaths.



