Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / NYSE to delist 3 Chinese telecom companies to comply with US executive order

NYSE to delist 3 Chinese telecom companies to comply with US executive order

The three companies -- China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom Hong Kong -- will be delisted between January 7 and January 11 and proceedings to delist them have started, according to a statement by the NYSE.

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 00:42 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni, New York

The front facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen in New York, US. (Reuters)

Amid growing concerns of security, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) said on Friday that it will delist three Chinese companies to comply with a US executive order that imposed restrictions on companies that were identified as affiliated with the Chinese military, reported South China Morning Post (SCMP).

The three companies -- China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom Hong Kong -- will be delisted between January 7 and January 11 and proceedings to delist them have started, according to a statement by the NYSE.

These companies having separate listings in Hong Kong generate all the revenue for China without any meaningful presence in the US. Thus using the US soil to generate investments in China - an abusive business practice. These companies are involved in civilian and military production with money from US investors.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump on November 12 had signed an executive order that prohibits Americans from investing in 31 firms.



The order prohibited US investors from buying and selling shares in a list of Chinese companies designated by the Pentagon as having military ties.

“The Chinese Communist Party’s threat to American national security extends into our financial markets and impacts American investors,” the State Department said in a factual report.

“Many major stock and bond indices developed by index providers like MSCI and FTSE include malign People’s Republic of China (PRC) companies, listed on the Department of Commerce Entity List and/or the Department of Defense List of Communist Chinese military companies,” it added.

The executive order has resulted in a series of companies being removed from indexes compiled by MSCI, S&P Dow Jones Global Indices and FTSE Russell, reported SCMP.

Following the steps of the US and Japan, the Taiwanese Economic Affairs Ministry on Wednesday too tightened control over Chinese investments due to national security concerns.

Based on new regulations that came into effect from Wednesday, Chinese military-owned companies and Chinese Communist Party-owned companies were banned from investing in Taiwan.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Dry run today to test systems
by Rhythma Kaul and Anonna Dutt
Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand his cabinet on Sunday
by HT Correspondent
Ram temple construction to start on Jan 14, says trust official
by HT Correspondent
585 fresh cases of Covid-19 reported in Delhi, vaccine dry run tomorrow
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

US surpasses 20 million Covid-19 cases
by Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni
Blaming pandemic, M&M pulls  the  plug  on  JV  with Ford 
by Malyaban Ghosh
Sebi fines RIL, Mukesh Ambani
by Kalpana Pathak
Vehicle sales sustain their momentum in December
by Malyaban Ghosh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.