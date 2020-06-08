Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Obama urges 2020 graduates to vote for change in November

Obama urges 2020 graduates to vote for change in November

Speaking in virtual commencement address on YouTube, Obama called on young Americans to play their part in democracy “even it all seems broken.”

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 06:21 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by: Shivani Kumar,

Obama has shed the customary restraint of former presidents and criticized the Trump administration’s response during the coronavirus pandemic. (Reuters)

Former President Barack Obama urged Class of 2020 graduates to vote for change, saying protests alone won’t end discrimination and injustice that have sparked almost two weeks of nationwide demonstrations.

Speaking in virtual commencement address on YouTube, Obama called on young Americans to play their part in democracy “even it all seems broken.”

“I’ve noticed that there have been some debates among young people about how useful voting is compared to direct action and civil disobedience in ending discrimination in our society,” he said. “The fact is that we don’t have to choose, we need both.”

Obama has shed the customary restraint of former presidents and criticized the Trump administration’s response during the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, he told graduates of historically black colleges that the outbreak shows that many of those in the government “aren’t even pretending to be in charge.”



He also wrote lengthy posts on Medium and Instagram about the recent wave of protests against police brutality, and with a similar call to action.

The coronavirus pandemic “just brought into focus problems that have been growing for a very long time,” Obama said Sunday, citing economic inequality, lack of basic health care, bigotry and political polarization.

Decades of Anguish

Recent protests “speak to decades worth of anguish and frustration over unequal treatment and a failure to reform police practices and the broader criminal justice system,” Obama said.

Aspirations for change have to be translated into laws and institutional practices at every level of government, including those “that don’t get as much attention as a presidential race,” he said.

Michelle Obama struck a similar tone at the virtual graduation, which featured A-list artists such as Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and K-pop group BTS.

“If you’re spending a lot of time just hashtagging and posting right now, that’s useful, especially during a pandemic,” the former first lady said. “But it’s only a beginning. Go further. Send all your friends a link to register to vote.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Obama urges 2020 graduates to vote for change in November
Jun 08, 2020 06:21 IST
South Korean court to decide whether to jail Samsung heir JayY Lee again
Jun 08, 2020 06:13 IST
Covid-19 cases top 7mn; China promises greater collaboration on vaccine
Jun 08, 2020 06:04 IST
Minneapolis council backs dismantling police force over George Floyd’s death
Jun 08, 2020 06:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.