Officer dies following clash with pro-Trump mob at US Capitol: Police

US Capitol Police officers push back demonstrators who were trying to break into the Capitol (AP)

A US Capitol Police officer has died of injuries sustained during clashes with a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters who overran a session of Congress, police said late Thursday.

Officer Brian Sicknick was “responding to the riots on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the US Capitol and was injured while physically engaging with protesters,” Capitol Police said in a statement.

“He returned to his division office and collapsed. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries” on Thursday night, it said.