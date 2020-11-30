Oman resumes issuing some tourist visas after Covid-19 suspension

Medical worker collects a swab sample from a passenger for a RT-PCR test at the Muscat international airport. (AP/ File photo )

Oman will resume granting tourist visas to people visiting on trips arranged by hotels and travel companies, after they were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, state media said on Monday.

The Gulf state resumed international flights on October 1, but only citizens and people holding valid existing residency and work visas could enter.

The country’s coronavirus council also decided on Monday to restart a number of commercial and industrial activities, without giving further details.