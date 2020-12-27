Sections
Oman to reopen airport, borders on Tuesday after mutation scare

Travellers to Oman must show a negative virus test conducted within 72 hours before entering the country and must have health insurance, according to the country’s supreme committee. All travellers must submit to a seven-day quarantine and take another test on the eighth day after their arrival.

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 17:55 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri,

Oman is reopening its airport and borders to travelers from December 29 after closing them amid concerns over a newly discovered strain of Covid-19 (AP)

Oman is reopening its airport and borders to travelers from December 29 after closing them amid concerns over a newly discovered strain of Covid-19.

Countries across the Middle East shuttered borders on December 21 because the new strain is said to be faster-spreading. Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Oman halted international flights and closed borders for a week.

