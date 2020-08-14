Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / On Aug 13, China reports 30 fresh Covid-19 cases, 19 were reported a day earlier

On Aug 13, China reports 30 fresh Covid-19 cases, 19 were reported a day earlier

The National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that 22 of the new cases were imported, versus 11 a day earlier.

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 06:30 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Shanghai

China reported 30 new coronavirus cases on the mainland on Aug. 13 (Reuters)

China reported 30 new coronavirus cases on the mainland on Aug. 13, up from 19 on the previous day, the country’s health authority said on Friday.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

The National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that 22 of the new cases were imported, versus 11 a day earlier.

It also said 28 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases had been found on Thursday, up from 20 the day before.

China’s total number of cases now stands at 84,786. The official death toll is unchanged at 4,634.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Shivaleeka Oberoi: ‘My journey has been that of a complete outsider’
Aug 14, 2020 07:18 IST
Flights under air bubble agreement between India and Canada start Aug 15
Aug 14, 2020 07:22 IST
Ted Lasso review: New Apple TV comedy is one of the best shows of the year
Aug 14, 2020 07:20 IST
‘Drop ho jaoge team se’: When Sehwag advised Chopra to get a big score
Aug 14, 2020 07:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.