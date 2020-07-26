Sections
Home / World News / One soldier killed, three injured in terror attack in Balochistan

One soldier killed, three injured in terror attack in Balochistan

Security forces have come under increasing terror attacks by terrorists in Baluchistan and also the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in recent weeks.

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 00:57 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Karachi

Pakistani soldiers stand guard in Balochistan’s Quetta. (HT Archive/For Representative Purposes Only)

A Pakistani army soldier was killed and three others were injured when their convoy was ambushed by terrorists in the restive Balochistan’s Turbat area on Saturday, official said. The incident happened after terrorists opened fire on the security forces during their routine patrolling near Pidarak in Kech district, approximately 35 kilometres southeast of Turbat, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

“During the exchange of fire, Lance Naik Javed Karim was killed while three other soldiers got injured,” the ISPR said.

On July 14, three soldiers were killed and eight others injured when they were ambushed by terrorists in the Panjgur district of Baluchistan.



In May, six security personnel of the Frontier Corps, including a Major, were killed in an explosion in the Buleda area of the province.

