Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / Oracle confirms it is part of proposal for TikTok

Oracle confirms it is part of proposal for TikTok

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said earlier in the day that the Trump administration received a proposal from Oracle over the weekend to make Chinese-owned short video app TikTok a U.S.-headquartered company and will review the plan this week.

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 08:24 IST

By Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Reuters

Oracle Corp confirmed on Monday that it was part of a proposal made by TikTok-parent ByteDance (REUTERS)

Oracle Corp confirmed on Monday that it was part of a proposal made by TikTok-parent ByteDance to the U.S. government to become a technology partner for the Chinese firm.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said earlier in the day that the Trump administration received a proposal from Oracle over the weekend to make Chinese-owned short video app TikTok a U.S.-headquartered company and will review the plan this week.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rajnath Singh likely to address Parliament today on India-China border row
Sep 15, 2020 08:37 IST
IMD issues heavy rain warning for peninsular India
Sep 15, 2020 08:26 IST
‘Rename Agra’s Mughal Museum after Shivaji’: Yogi Adityanath
Sep 14, 2020 22:54 IST
India’s Covid-19 recoveries highest in the world, data shows
Sep 15, 2020 08:42 IST

latest news

Monsoon Session LIVE: Rajnath Singh likely to make statement on Sino-India issue
Sep 15, 2020 08:55 IST
Lucknow to record highest power demand growth in UP in next decade
Sep 15, 2020 08:51 IST
Kangana says women, if pushed to breaking point, can be ‘dangerous, lethal’
Sep 15, 2020 08:49 IST
TIFF doc 76 Days gives unprecedented access into Wuhan’s Covid-19 story
Sep 15, 2020 08:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.