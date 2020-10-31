Sections
Orthodox priest injured in French shooting, assailant has fled: French Police

The priest was fired on twice at around 4pm local time as he was closing the church, and was being treated on site for life-threatening injuries

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 22:45 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Lyon

French Police source confirms a priest has been seriously wounded in a gun attack in French city of Lyon, assailant is on the run (AP)

An orthodox priest has been injured in a shooting in the French city of Lyon and the assailant has fled, a source said on Saturday.

The priest was fired on twice at around 4pm local time as he was closing the church, and was being treated on site for life-threatening injuries, the source said.

French Police source confirms a priest has been seriously wounded in a gun attack in French city of Lyon, assailant is on the run

French Interior Ministry there is a serious incident underway in the city of Lyon, security forces are on site

