Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Over $30 billion needed to develop Covid-19 tests, treatments, vaccines: WHO

Over $30 billion needed to develop Covid-19 tests, treatments, vaccines: WHO

The WHO initiative aims to scale up delivery of 500 million tests and 245 million courses of treatments to low and middle income countries by mid-2021, it said in a statement.

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 18:56 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Jasra Afreen, London/Geneva

World Health Organisation (WHO) said $3.4 billion had been contributed to date, leaving a funding gap of $27.9 billion, of which $13.7 billion was “urgently needed”. (REUTERS)

The World Health Organization led coalition fighting the coronavirus needs $31.3 billion over the next 12 months to develop and roll out tests, treatments and vaccines, it said on Friday.

It said $3.4 billion had been contributed to date, leaving a funding gap of $27.9 billion, of which $13.7 billion was “urgently needed”.

The WHO initiative aims to scale up delivery of 500 million tests and 245 million courses of treatments to low- and middle-income countries by mid-2021, it said in a statement.It also aims to scale up delivery of 2 billion vaccines doses, including 1 billion to be bought by low- and middle-income countries, by the end of 2021.

The WHO is working with a large coalition of drug-development, funding and distribution organisations under what it is calling the ACT-Accelerator Hub.In an update on the ACT-Accelerator initiative, launched in April to speed up research and development for the new disease, the WHO and global health groups said the coronavirus pandemic is still threatening millions of lives and scores of economies.



“The investment required is significant, but it pales in significance when compared to the cost of Covid-19,” it said in a statement.“The total cost of the ACT-Accelerator’s work is less than a tenth of what the IMF estimates the global economy is losing every month due to the pandemic.  468,000 thousand people have already lost their lives.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

IAS officer among 25,000 get J&K Domicile Certificate
Jun 26, 2020 19:15 IST
Lockdown learning: How to switch to eco-friendly living
Jun 26, 2020 19:14 IST
PM praises Adityanath for handling of coronavirus, says 85k lives saved
Jun 26, 2020 19:13 IST
Paris Fashion Week to go ahead in September 2020 amid coronavirus pandemic
Jun 26, 2020 19:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.