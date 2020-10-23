Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / Over 47 million ballots cast in US election, eclipsing 2016 early turnout

Over 47 million ballots cast in US election, eclipsing 2016 early turnout

The surge comes after many states have expanded mail-in voting and in-person early voting as a safe way to vote during the coronavirus pandemic.

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 11:15 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh, Washington

Biden leads Trump in national opinion polls, although surveys in crucial battleground states indicate a tighter race (AP)

US voters have cast more than 47 million votes for the November 3 presidential election, eclipsing total early voting from the 2016 election with 12 days to go, according to data compiled by the US Elections Project.

Some 47.5 million Americans have turned in ballots, roughly eight times the number of early votes cast at about same point before the 2016 presidential contest, and above the 47.2 million early votes that were cast before Election Day in 2016.

The surge comes after many states have expanded mail-in voting and in-person early voting as a safe way to vote during the coronavirus pandemic and amid voter eagerness to weigh in on the political future of Republican President Donald Trump, who is facing a stiff challenge from Democrat Joe Biden.

Biden leads Trump in national opinion polls, although surveys in crucial battleground states indicate a tighter race.



The high level of early voting has led Michael McDonald, the University of Florida professor who administers the U.S. Elections Project, to predict a record turnout of about 150 million, representing 65% of eligible voters, the highest rate since 1908.

Trump has railed against mail-in voting, making unfounded accusations that it leads to fraud. Experts have said such fraud is rare.

Those attacks by the president have shown signs of depressing Republican interest in voting by mail. Democrats have roughly doubled the number of returned mail-in ballots by Republicans in states that report voter registration data by party, according to the Elections Project.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar polls LIVE updates: NDA’s win will make Bihar ‘Aatmanirbhar,’ says PM Modi
Oct 23, 2020 11:55 IST
Delhi’s air worst in 8 months; 10 of 35 monitoring stations record ‘severe’ AQI reading
Oct 23, 2020 12:09 IST
12 hours on, 250 Mumbai firefighters struggle to put out blaze at city mall
Oct 23, 2020 10:31 IST
UP cops gather evidence of Kerala scribe’s role in Hathras violence incitement plot
Oct 23, 2020 10:10 IST

latest news

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Sena slams BJP’s Covid vaccine promise, calls it discrimination, attempt to divide India
Oct 23, 2020 12:12 IST
Ananya Panday on resuming work: I was definitely nervous and paranoid
Oct 23, 2020 12:09 IST
Handbag maker Hermes echoes luxury sales rebound amid online surge
Oct 23, 2020 12:06 IST
Delhi’s air worst in 8 months; 10 of 35 monitoring stations record ‘severe’ AQI reading
Oct 23, 2020 12:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.