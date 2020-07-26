Sections
Home / World News / Over 600 people fall sick in US after contracting infection linked to bagged salads

Over 600 people fall sick in US after contracting infection linked to bagged salads

Cyclospora, a microscopic parasite, affects the intestinal tract and causes diarrhoea that can last for over a month.

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 11:00 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena,

The US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has urged people to steer clear of salads. (Mint)

Multistate outbreak of Cyclospora, an infection linked to consumption of bagged salads, has infected over 600 people in the United States. According to federal officials, the infection is linked to recalled batches of salad mixes by Fresh Express production facility located in Illinois.

The salads mixes contained red cabbage, iceberg lettuce and carrots and other products by Fresh Express. The first few cases of infections were reported between May and this month in around 11 US states including Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

“The FDA, along with CDC and state and local partners continue to investigate a multistate outbreak of Cyclospora infections potentially linked to salad products that were made by Fresh Express containing iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, and carrots and that were sold in several regions of the United States. The investigation includes Fresh Express branded products as well as products made by Fresh Express for retail store brands sold at ALDI, Giant Eagle, Hy-Vee, Jewel-Osco, ShopRite, and Walmart. Investigators continue to look into whether other retail brands may be impacted,” the FDA said in a release.

The US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has urged people to steer clear of salads.



“Consumers should not eat, and restaurants and retailers should not sell or serve any of the recalled products. These products may either be branded with the Fresh Express label, or they may be branded with a number of retail store brand labels. The recalled retail store brands are ALDI Little Salad Bar, Giant Eagle, Hy-Vee, Jewel-Osco Signature Farms, ShopRite Wholesome Pantry, and Walmart Marketside,” the FDA stated.

Cyclospora, a microscopic parasite, affects the intestinal tract and causes diarrhoea that can last for over a month. A person may start showing the symptoms nearly a week after consuming contaminated food or water.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

PM Modi dedicates Mann ki Baat address to Kargil Vijay Diwas, shares Covid-19 inspirational stories
Jul 26, 2020 11:31 IST
Indian court summons Alibaba, founder Jack Ma on former employee’s complaint
Jul 26, 2020 11:26 IST
5 filmmakers to make anthology movie on life during Covid-19
Jul 26, 2020 11:24 IST
Hong Kong’s economic recovery may take longer than expected: Report
Jul 26, 2020 11:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.