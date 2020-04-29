Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Over 71,000 Americans repatriated from 127 nations, largest request from India, Pakistan: Official

Over 71,000 Americans repatriated from 127 nations, largest request from India, Pakistan: Official

The State Department official said that list of those to be repatriated from India is now not very clear as a number of them say no at the last minute.

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 07:38 IST

By Press Trust of India, Washington

A healthcare worker greats people outside the Brooklyn Hospital Center during the outbreak of coronavirus disease in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, US. (Reuters File Photo )

The US has repatriated more than 71,000 Americans from 127 countries and now the largest number of pending requests in this regard is from India and Pakistan, an official said.

“It looks like we are now at 71,538 Americans who have been repatriated on 750 flights from 127 countries and territories since January 29th,” State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus told reporters.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

“We are still seeing the largest number of US citizens requesting repatriation assistance in the South and Central Asia region, specifically in India and Pakistan,” said Ian Brownlee, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs.

“Upcoming worldwide, we have another 63 flights planned with about 4,000 people on the passenger schedule, and we’re going to try to bring all those folks home sometime over the next week or so,” he said. At the same time, the State Department official said that list of those to be repatriated from India is now not very clear as a number of them say no at the last minute.



“We’re getting to the point in India where the yet-to-be-repatriated list is not as clear as it was two weeks ago. Two weeks ago, we had a list of folks and we were pretty sure if we called folks they’d show up at the airport and say, “Yes, please.”,” he said.

“We’re now getting to the point on that list we’re having to make multiple calls for individual seats because people are deciding no, they’d just as soon ride it out where they are. So I’m not really willing to say what the number of people yet to be repatriated from there is just for that reason,” Brownlee said.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

The United States, he said, is still tracking a handful of cruise ships around the world with US citizen crew members. “Some of those ships are still looking for docking permissions, and others have docked. We are now working with the CDC, the cruise companies, and foreign governments on procedures to disembark those cruise members in order to arrange their safe transport home. We continue to follow these developments closely and to help wherever appropriate,” Brownlee said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Irrfan Khan, actor extraordinaire and India’s face in the West, dies at 54
Apr 29, 2020 12:15 IST
‘Sensationalising facts’: Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi for RBI list tweet
Apr 29, 2020 12:02 IST
Kejriwal shares ‘happy’ news, says only 3 of 529 media persons Covid-19 positive in Delhi
Apr 29, 2020 11:02 IST
Woman with £2,500 Covid-19 kit won’t donate to healthcare workers: Report
Apr 29, 2020 11:01 IST

latest news

Prepared to conduct pending 10th, 12th board exams at first possibility, evaluation to begin: HRD
Apr 29, 2020 12:15 IST
‘Take tuition’: Union minister Prakash Javadekar to Rahul Gandhi on loan waived off comment
Apr 29, 2020 12:13 IST
Amazon India now offers instant credit to users with Pay Later service
Apr 29, 2020 11:56 IST
Covid-19: Air India, Indian Navy on standby to evacuate Indians from Gulf
Apr 29, 2020 11:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.