Sections
Home / World News / Oxford vaccine shows promise in animal test

Oxford vaccine shows promise in animal test

ChAdOx1 MERS vaccine is currently undergoing human trials in the UK since last week. The trial covering thousands of volunteers in Bristol, London, Southampton and Oxford is seen to be ahead of the nearly 80 similar projects across the globe.

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 03:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times London

The trial covering thousands of volunteers in Bristol, London, Southampton and Oxford is seen to be ahead of the nearly 80 similar projects across the globe. (REUTERS)

There is hope in the scientific community after initial results showed that the vaccine produced by the Jenner Institute and Oxford Vaccine Group showed promising results when tested on monkeys in a laboratory in the US.

ChAdOx1 MERS vaccine is currently undergoing human trials in the UK since last week. The trial covering thousands of volunteers in Bristol, London, Southampton and Oxford is seen to be ahead of the nearly 80 similar projects across the globe.

Reporting the data that’s yet to be peer-reviewed, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in Montana said, “An investigational vaccine called ChAdOx1 MERS protected two groups of rhesus macaques from disease caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV). MERS-CoV is a relative of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which causes coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).”

“The rhesus macaque is pretty much the closest thing we have to humans,” Vincent Munster, who conducted the test on monkeys, told The New York Times, noting that scientists were still analysing the result.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Irrfan Khan, actor extraordinaire and India’s face in the West, dies at 54
Apr 29, 2020 12:15 IST
‘Sensationalising facts’: Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi for RBI list tweet
Apr 29, 2020 12:02 IST
Kejriwal shares ‘happy’ news, says only 3 of 529 media persons Covid-19 positive in Delhi
Apr 29, 2020 11:02 IST
Woman with £2,500 Covid-19 kit won’t donate to healthcare workers: Report
Apr 29, 2020 11:01 IST

latest news

Prepared to conduct pending 10th, 12th board exams at first possibility, evaluation to begin: HRD
Apr 29, 2020 12:15 IST
‘Take tuition’: Union minister Prakash Javadekar to Rahul Gandhi on loan waived off comment
Apr 29, 2020 12:13 IST
Amazon India now offers instant credit to users with Pay Later service
Apr 29, 2020 11:56 IST
Covid-19: Air India, Indian Navy on standby to evacuate Indians from Gulf
Apr 29, 2020 11:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.