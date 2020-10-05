Pak crackdown on oppn continues: Conspiracy case against Nawaz Sharif, graft charges on Asif Ali Zardari

The crackdown on Pakistan’s opposition leaders comes after they announced a countrywide protest movement against Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government. (AFP file)

Ahead of a nationwide stir, Pakistani government tightened its crackdown on the opposition, registering a conspiracy case against former premier Nawaz Sharif and daughter Maryum, and officially charging former president Asif Ali Zardari in two corruption cases on Monday.

The Lahore police filed a first information report (FIR) against Sharif, Maryum and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for conspiring against the state and its institutions a day after Sharif’s son-in-law Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar was booked under sedition charges for “provoking the people against the state and its institutions.”

The FIR alleged that Sharif had conspired against Pakistan’s prestigious institutions by making provocative speeches from London, on a complaint registered by a citizen, Badar Rasheed.

It alleged that in the speeches made on September 20 and October 1, the former premier supported the policies of India so that Pakistan would continue to remain on the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) ‘grey list’ over lack of compliance on money laundering and terror financing.

The complainant said that the main purpose of Sharif’s speeches was to isolate Pakistan in front of the international community and to declare it a rogue state. He added that Sharif is trying to turn the people against the democratically elected government of Imran Khan.

The aim of the speeches was also to divert attention from “human rights violations” in Kashmir to benefit Sharif’s “friend” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the complainant alleged.